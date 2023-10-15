Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 982,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.31% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $79,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,404,000 after purchasing an additional 451,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

