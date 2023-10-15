Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Buys $12,632.02 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director William L. Owens bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,632.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $253,703.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AROW opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

