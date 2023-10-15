Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 143,204 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 143,204 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $2,560,487.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,770,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,248,887.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ASAN opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

