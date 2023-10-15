Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.00% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 85.9% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,571,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 725,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2,975.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 614,846 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 443,211 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.85 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

