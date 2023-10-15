Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

