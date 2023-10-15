AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

