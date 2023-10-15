Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.47 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

