AZEK’s (AZEK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

AZEK stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in AZEK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $246,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 14.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

