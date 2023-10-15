B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,498 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 665,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.69 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

About Main Street Capital



Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

