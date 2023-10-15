B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 39,702 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 266.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.