B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

