B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

GE opened at $109.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.