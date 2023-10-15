B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 95.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 81,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

GOOD stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $475.42 million, a P/E ratio of -45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.55). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

