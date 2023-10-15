B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.