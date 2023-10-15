B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average is $225.49.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

