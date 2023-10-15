B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

