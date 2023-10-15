B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

