B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $213,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.09 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

