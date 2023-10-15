B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $926.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $924.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $727.43 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

