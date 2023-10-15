B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after acquiring an additional 188,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

DEO opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

