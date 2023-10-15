B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,854 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 133,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Thursday.

PSK stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

