B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,163 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.62 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.59, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,380. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.