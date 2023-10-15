Bank of America Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $27.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

