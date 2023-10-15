Bank of America Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $19.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGN. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 382,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 124,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

