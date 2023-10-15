Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

