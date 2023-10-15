Barclays Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $285.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $287.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

