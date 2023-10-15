Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.1398 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. BCS decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

