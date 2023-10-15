Barclays Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $181.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.85.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
