Barclays Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $122.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $141.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.15. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

