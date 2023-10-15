Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Baxter International worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.