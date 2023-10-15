Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Trading Down 0.9%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €89.40 ($94.11) and last traded at €89.40 ($94.11). Approximately 42,749 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €90.25 ($95.00).
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of €90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €95.68.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
