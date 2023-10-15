Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,340,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BECN opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.