Bell Bank Purchases 2,886 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bell Bank grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 99,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

