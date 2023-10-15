BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.60% of BellRing Brands worth $77,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

