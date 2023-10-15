Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.