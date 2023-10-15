BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $237.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

