BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the September 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

