Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,200.71.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,950.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,667.25 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,108.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,841.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

