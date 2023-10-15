BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 75.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

