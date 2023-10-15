BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BP opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. BP has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in BP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

