Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading Down 5.1%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.35. 315,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 845,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFH. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,140,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

