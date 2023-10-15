Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $14.40

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 127.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 84.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 168,834 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

