Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.00

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.33), with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.59).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.31 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.03.

About Caledonian Trust

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

