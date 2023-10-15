Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head to Head Review

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $41.98 billion 1.73 $8.41 billion $5.09 13.12 Crescent Energy $2.63 billion 0.76 $96.67 million $4.27 2.81

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.14% 22.86% 11.54% Crescent Energy 7.30% 32.29% 5.41%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 6 0 2.67 Crescent Energy 1 2 4 0 2.43

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 36.68%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Energy pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Crescent Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

