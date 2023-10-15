CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.05. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from CBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

