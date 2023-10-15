Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $162.80

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 162.80 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.00), with a volume of 278206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.80 ($2.03).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 280 ($3.43) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.33) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.24) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

Central Asia Metals Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.08. The firm has a market cap of £298.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar purchased 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £13,972.80 ($17,102.57). 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Featured Articles

