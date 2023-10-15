CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $46,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,466,680,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.68 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

