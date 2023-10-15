CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJS opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

