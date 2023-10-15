CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,127 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 136,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

