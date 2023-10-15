Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Now Covered by B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $820.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $5,176,790.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,223,118 shares in the company, valued at $67,968,667.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

